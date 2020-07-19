1/1
Donald Alexander Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Alexander Duncan, 88, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at AdventHealth Hospital in Deland, Fla.

Donald was born May 10, 1932, in Jamaica to the late Charles and Evelyn Duncan.

He immigrated to the United States approximately 63 years ago to New York City and moved to Port Charlotte in 1989. He was a retired electrical engineer for the New York City Transit Authority and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church of Port Charlotte.

He is survived by his loving family: two sisters Margaret Duncan of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Elizabeth Fairweather of Kingston, Jamaica; a brother, Robert Duncan of Birmingham, England; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private committal services and interment will be held at St. James Episcopal Church Columbarium in Port Charlotte on Friday, July 24, 2020. Memorial services celebrating Donald's life will be held at the church next year near the anniversary of his

death.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the

family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved