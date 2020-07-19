Donald Alexander Duncan, 88, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at AdventHealth Hospital in Deland, Fla.
Donald was born May 10, 1932, in Jamaica to the late Charles and Evelyn Duncan.
He immigrated to the United States approximately 63 years ago to New York City and moved to Port Charlotte in 1989. He was a retired electrical engineer for the New York City Transit Authority and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church of Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his loving family: two sisters Margaret Duncan of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Elizabeth Fairweather of Kingston, Jamaica; a brother, Robert Duncan of Birmingham, England; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private committal services and interment will be held at St. James Episcopal Church Columbarium in Port Charlotte on Friday, July 24, 2020. Memorial services celebrating Donald's life will be held at the church next year near the anniversary of his
death.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte.