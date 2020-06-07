Donald Brent Phillips, 98, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died May 28, 2020, at Bayfront Hospital. He was born December 11, 1921, in Marion, Ind., to parents Gladys and Earl Phillips. He was a graduate of Fairmount High School and lived in the Marion/Grant County area until moving to Port Charlotte in 1984. He was employed by Anaconda Wire and Cable Company for 43 years, retiring as the buyer after filling many positions including machine operator and supervisor. He attended Purdue University. He was an active member of the First Christian Church in Marion including serving as a choir member, elder and superintendent of Sunday School. He was a long-time participant of the Marion Easter Pageant and named Marion's Father of the Year. He was a Mason, Grant Masonic Lodge No. 637.



After moving to Port Charlotte, he continued active church work as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, serving as choir member, elder and committee moderator and Sunday greeter. Phillips served in the U.S. Navy from July 1942 until November 1945 seeing the end of WWII stationed on Okinawa.



He was predeceased by his wife, Evadene, being married 64 years, wife Kathryn Phillips of seven years, his parents, his brothers, Richard Phillips and Merrill Phillips, and son, Donald Phillips, Jr.



He is survived by wife, Theresa Rucker Phillips; son, George (Linda) Phillips, Des Moines, Iowa; two daughters, Alice (Ron) Spangler, Anderson, Ind., and Doris (Mike) Wright, Houston, Texas; a sister, Carolyn Fowler, Fort Wayne, Ind.; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Harriet St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952, or the First Christian Church, 1790 North Wabash Rd., Marion, IN 46952.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store