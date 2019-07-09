|
|
Donald Charles Gestiehr, 87, of North Port, FL, passed away on July 1, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Donald served his country in The United States Navy and was a Life Member of AMVETS Post 312 in North Port, a member of the VFW Post 8203 and a member of The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Gestiehr; children, Timothy "Chip" (Debbie) Gestiehr, James Gestiehr and Kathy (Robert) Locraft; step daughter, Kim (Edward) Delgiorno and two grandchildren, Davis and Madison.
A closed casket visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10-11:30AM at McKee Funeral Home, 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL.
Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:30PM at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL.
Arrangements made by McKee Funeral Home, North Port, FL.