Donald Frazier, 93, a longtime resident of Punta Gorda, passed away peacefully June 22, 2020. Don was born in 1927 in Coffeyville, Kansas to Mildred and Floyd Frazier. He was a retired TWA pilot with 33 years of service. Don was in the Navy V-12 program at the age of 17 while attending Coffeyville Jr. College. He then went on to attend Fayette Central College in Missouri and later Rice Institute in Houston. Don received his commission and Navy wings at NAS Pensacola on November 1947 and flew F4U's off Princeton and Essex Carriers during the Korean conflict. He met his wife, Marlis (Kappy) in 1949 and they married in Oakland, Calif., later that year. Don was a devoted, loving husband and father. He was a member of the Quiet Birdmen Organization. Active in computer programing he enjoyed his electronic hobbies, ham radio and flying model airplanes. He was a longtime member of Kingsway Country Club and Twin Isles where he enjoyed golf and tennis.
Survivors are his wife, Marlis (Kappy) and three children, Steve of Macomb Illinois, Bob and his wife Sheri of Allen, Texas, a daughter Leslie Ferguson of Punta Gorda and his brother Jerry and his wife Dorothy of North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his brother Carl and his daughter-in-law Elaine. He leaves behind four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
. A memorial service to honor Don's life may be scheduled sometime in the future.