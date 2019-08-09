Home

Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Donald Jay Moree


1959 - 2019
Donald Jay Moree Obituary
Donald Jay Moree, 60, a lifelong resident of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1959. Donnie was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 35 years, Donna, his children, Melanie, Jesse and Jack; grandchildren, Anastasia, Chase, Walker, Wade, Savannah, Alyssa his sister Maedeana and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Kays- Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. The Celebration of Life will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indian Springs Cemetery.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
