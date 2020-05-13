Donald Lee Tanner
Donald Lee Tanner (81), passed away May 8, 2020. At his home in Punta Gorda, Fla., surrounded by his family.

Don was a United States Navy Veteran. Member of the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA). A Northeast Rocket, Class of 56, and an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy.

Member of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, Kiwanis, Legion, and Elks.

Avid member of the local Corvette Club. Don was a highly respected member of the Punta Gorda community. Accomplished Sailor. Loved to golf and thoroughly enjoyed life. Hobbies include Landscaping, planting trees and home improvement projects. Don was an incredible educator and an inspirational optimist.

Survived by his Wife Rosa Tanner; Son, Scott Tanner Stafford, Va.; Daughter, Kelly Reeves Bakersfield, Calif.; Donnell (Tanner) Chubbuck Gulfport, Miss.; Son Andrew Tanner Shephard, Tx.; Son, Orlando Diez Rivas, Canada; Daughter, Fatima Diez Rivas, Punta Gorda, Fla.

11 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.

Due to the current restrictions a Private Memorial will be held.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 13, 2020.
