Donald Oliver Whitmarsh, age 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on September 29, 2019.
Donald was born on October 5, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa to Oliver Z. and Mary Evelyn (Harvey) Whitmarsh. He attended Des Moines Public Schools and Park Avenue Presbyterian Church. Donald went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa, receiving degrees of Bachelor of Arts - Teaching for Junior High and Masters of Arts in Education. It was while at UNI he met and married Veronica Sue Horvei of Charles City, Iowa. After beginning their careers, they had two children, Brian and Amanda.
The majority of Donald's career was as the Director of Media Services for the Area Education Agency 4 in Sioux Center, Iowa. He held this position until his retirement in 2002 when he and Sue moved to Port Charlotte, FL.
Donald leaves behind his wife Sue; children Brian Whitmarsh of Marshall, MN and Amanda (Adam) Bjornson of West Des Moines, IA along with grandchildren Boden and Linden Bjornson; siblings Margaret (Buddy) Thomas, Alan (Cyndy) Whitmarsh and Lisa (Dan) Peterson, all of Des Moines; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life is planned for November 22 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church at 2230 Hariet St, Port Charlotte, FL.