Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Presbyterian Church
2230 Hariet St
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Whitmarsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Oliver Whitmarsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Oliver Whitmarsh Obituary
Donald Oliver Whitmarsh, age 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on September 29, 2019.

Donald was born on October 5, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa to Oliver Z. and Mary Evelyn (Harvey) Whitmarsh. He attended Des Moines Public Schools and Park Avenue Presbyterian Church. Donald went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa, receiving degrees of Bachelor of Arts - Teaching for Junior High and Masters of Arts in Education. It was while at UNI he met and married Veronica Sue Horvei of Charles City, Iowa. After beginning their careers, they had two children, Brian and Amanda.

The majority of Donald's career was as the Director of Media Services for the Area Education Agency 4 in Sioux Center, Iowa. He held this position until his retirement in 2002 when he and Sue moved to Port Charlotte, FL.

Donald leaves behind his wife Sue; children Brian Whitmarsh of Marshall, MN and Amanda (Adam) Bjornson of West Des Moines, IA along with grandchildren Boden and Linden Bjornson; siblings Margaret (Buddy) Thomas, Alan (Cyndy) Whitmarsh and Lisa (Dan) Peterson, all of Des Moines; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life is planned for November 22 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church at 2230 Hariet St, Port Charlotte, FL.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.