Donald "Don" Wayne Ashley, Sr., age 76 of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Oct. 20, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1944, in Indiana to Merle and Helen (Bevis) Ashley. Don graduated from Immokalee High School and graduated from Florida State University in 1965. He went on to join the US Army National Guard. Don was a member of many clubs including: Past President-Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Past Member Board of Directors- Port Charlotte Cultural Center, Past Member Board of Directors- Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club, Past Member Board of Directors- Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors, Past Chairman Southwest Florida Workforce Development Council, Past Member Board of Trustees-Bon Secours/St. Joseph Healthcare Group, Past Vice President Southwest Florida Council Boy Scouts of America, Past Board Member Immokalee Foundation, Inc. Don moved from Naples to Charlotte County in the early 80's where he worked as a CPA and Partners for Price Waterhouse/Coopers, and later went on to start his own firm, Ashley & Brown in Punta Gorda. He loved the area and became very active in the community as a resident. Don also enjoyed being actively involved in several other business ventures, one of which was The Cap'n and the Cowboy Restaurant in Port Charlotte. He enjoyed owning and showing horses in the 80's and 90's and was very active in the All Florida Saddle Club, once serving as Vice President. More recently, Don and wife Kathy were avid Tampa Bay Rays fans, enjoyed traveling together and experiencing great food. He also enjoyed golfing and was a longtime fan and supporter of FSU Football.His hobbies included gardening, with a specific fondness for roses, and collecting his Lladro porcelain figurines. He enjoyed old western movies and was also an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Guagliano; his son, Donald W. (Jeannie) Ashley, Jr.; daughter, Dara Kay (David) Forbis; grandchildren, Spencer Ashley, Jarett Ashley, Tyler Forbis, Madison Forbis, and Gatlin Ashley; and his brother, Mark (Belinda) Ashley. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Deana Ashley; and his brother, Rex Ashley.
There will be a future Celebration of Life in Dons memory pending changes related to COVID 19 social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Way at www.unitedwayccfl.org
