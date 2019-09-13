Home

Donna Jeanne Menger


1947 - 2019
Donna Jeanne Menger Obituary
Donna Jeanne Menger, 72, of Englewood, Florida passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Donna's career and passion was nursing. In 2001, she retired from a successful career as the Executive Director of the Gardner Visiting Nurses Association in Gardner, Massachusetts. She was a past president and a member of the Ashburnham Westminster Rotary Club International; a member of Epsilon Beta, Fitchburg State College, Fitchburg, MA; and a past treasurer and member of the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of Nashoba Valley.

She leaves her loving husband of 51 years: John, her daughters: Christine and Marianne, their spouses, Gary Arsenault and Brett Kincaid, and the loves of her life, her grandchildren: Raven, Freida, and Gavin. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, many dear friends and a close-knit extended family.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 Am until 12 Noon and 2 Pm until 4 Pm at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood. A Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:30 Am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida road, Grove City, Florida. Interment will follow at Sarasota National VA Cemetery at 2 Pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the .

You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
