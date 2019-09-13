|
|
Donna Jeanne Menger, 72, of Englewood, Florida passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Donna's career and passion was nursing. In 2001, she retired from a successful career as the Executive Director of the Gardner Visiting Nurses Association in Gardner, Massachusetts. She was a past president and a member of the Ashburnham Westminster Rotary Club International; a member of Epsilon Beta, Fitchburg State College, Fitchburg, MA; and a past treasurer and member of the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of Nashoba Valley.
She leaves her loving husband of 51 years: John, her daughters: Christine and Marianne, their spouses, Gary Arsenault and Brett Kincaid, and the loves of her life, her grandchildren: Raven, Freida, and Gavin. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, many dear friends and a close-knit extended family.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 Am until 12 Noon and 2 Pm until 4 Pm at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood. A Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:30 Am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida road, Grove City, Florida. Interment will follow at Sarasota National VA Cemetery at 2 Pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the .
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com