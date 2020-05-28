Donna Johanson, 100, passed away May 14, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla.



Donna was born April 20, 1920, in Cloquet, Minn., to Ivan and Florence (nee Ford) Taylor. Donna was a stay at home mom and homemaker. She enjoyed many years at Big Lake before moving to Florida in 1995. Donna lived a full life and touched many lives through the years. she will be deeply missed.



She will join her husband, Russell, who passed away November 21, 2007. Donna is survived by two sons, Jay and Gene Johanson and daughter Kathi Putnam, all of Port Charlotte; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Private burial services will be held in Cloquet at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store