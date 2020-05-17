Donna Lee Rumbold



Mar. 7, 1945 to May 8, 2020



Donna Rumbold passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020. Donna was born to the late Elva and Frank Marks 75 happy years ago.



Donna was the "Crazy Wife" of the late David Rumbold. Donna was also Mom to Jeff, Amy, Danny, Julie, Kellie and Joanie. Mom in law to 4, grandma to 7, great-grandma to 14 as well as aunt and great-aunt to many neices and nephews.



Donna was a self proclaimed "Karaoke Queen", questionable driver, and a racing, soccer, hockey mom and player. Mom was also a member of the North Port Moose Women of the Moose where she rose to Collegiate. Mom loved her family, friends and life itself. Cheers to you mom, grandma, aunt and friend.



Due to current circumstance of Covid-19, a service will be held later this summer in North Tonawanda, N.Y.



