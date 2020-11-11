Donna Marie Phillips, 80, of



Port Charlotte, Fla., went



to greet her Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.



Born to Glenn and Helen Bonds in Decatur, Ill., on Sept. 19, 1940, Donna is one of six children, and is survived by her loving siblings, Richard, Glenda, Janis, Joyce and Diane.



She worked at the Village Oyster Bar restaurant in Fisherman's Village for almost thirty years where she shared



her love of life and people with everyone she met and leaving a lasting impression on all.



Her favorite past times over the years included sharing time, creating memories with her family, travelling, bowling, and reading.



Her favorite past-time was



thrift-store shopping to help



provide for those less fortunate. Always a smile on her face, the joy and the love she brought to so many lives will be greatly missed and forever treasured.



Donna is survived by her husband, Jerry Phillips, her son, Don T. Spittler Jr, her daughter, Karen Sue Lisson, five grandchildren, Jason Radil, Shane Radil, Jenny Radil, Travis Spittler, and Tiffany Spittler, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews, step-children and step-grandchildren, all of whom she loved so dearly.



