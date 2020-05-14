Doris Ann Homback Tresler, 74, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Thurs., March 19, 2020, in her home, Doris was an avid gardener and loved to mow the lawn on her John Deere 'tractor". If it could be said of anyone that "they never met a stranger", it was Doris. She was a loving and devoted wife and loving mother.



She was preceded in death by her parents Juanita and Steve Hornback of Sonora, Ky., sister Patsy Davenport and brother Marion Hornback both of Sonora, Ky., She is survived by her husband Floyd Tresler of Punta Gorda, Fla., daughter Susan Rae Miller of St. Clair, Mo., Sisters Shirely Miller of Sorora, Ky., Joyce Kelly of Livingston, Texas. Niece Rhonda Ross and nephews Trevor Carter and Steven Hornback.



Dates of a "Celebration of Life' to be scheduled in Punta Gorda, Fla., St. Clair, Mo., and Hodgenville, Ky., after travel and other restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Port Charlotte Hospice House, 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL. 33952.



