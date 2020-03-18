Home

Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Doris D. Oakley


1926 - 2020
Doris D. Oakley Obituary
Doris D. Oakley, 93, of Punta Gorda, Fla. passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1926, to John and Minnie Deskin in Wapanucka, Okla.

Doris was very active within her local community and took great pride in being a bus driver for the children. She was a founding member of the Edmond Historical Society in Oklahoma and belonged to the Salvation Army Woman's League. Upon relocating to Punta Gorda in Oct. of 2002, she became a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, 5960 and attended the Salvation Army Church.

Doris was a social butterfly, who enjoyed many activities keeping her quick-witted mind sharp. She enjoyed completing puzzles, playing bingo, coloring intricate pictures and especially loved reading her favorite murder mysteries. Doris found great delight in gardening and was a huge sports fan. She will be remembered for always being joyful, honest, and kind.

Doris will be deeply missed by her daughter Susan Miller (Pete); son Lloyd Oakley (Mary); sister Wanda Jean Mudd; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years Lawrence; sisters Gracie, Effie Mae, Opal, and Viola; and brother Eugene.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., with a service to immediately follow at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL, 33950.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Salvation Army. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Doris, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
