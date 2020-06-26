Doris Russell, 61, a longtime resident of Rotonda, passed away on June 19, 2020. For the past 30 plus years, Doris has overseen the care of multiple properties and assisted several families at Boca Grande. She was a member of the Writers Guild of Englewood. She is survived by her parents, brother and two sons, their wives plus five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



