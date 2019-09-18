|
Dorothy Alberta Lessard of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice House. Dorothy was 86, born in Framingham, Massachusetts on August 2, 1933 to Charles and Gladys (ne Woodward) Reed.
She was schooled in Framingham and worked as a hair stylist for 10 years after graduating from hairdresser academy. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Laurier. They were married in Framingham in 1963 and renewed their vows in Englewood, Florida in 2003.
Dorothy is survived by sons Michael Stucchi (wife Carolyn) of Reseda, California; Michael Lessard of Englewood, Florida; daughter Genevieve Lessard of the Bahamas and Palm City, Florida; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Danna Lessard and Gage of Lincoln, New Hampshire; David and Lauren Katz of Key Largo, Florida; Ruairi and Sarah Stucchi; Zachary Stucchi, Nikola Caranava of California.
A church service will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood, Florida at a later date.
Burial will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Dorothy can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997 or to a charity of the giver's choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, FL.