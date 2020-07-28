Dorothy C. Burns, age 90 of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away July 22, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1929, in Berlin, N.H., to Henry and Dorothy (Cavagnaro) Rousseau. Dorothy graduated from Bristol High School in Bristol, Conn., in 1947, and went on to be a wonderful military spouse and homemaker. Dorothy was a fabulous cook and seamstress. She loved playing golf and bridge with her husband and friends and enjoyed going to dinner and a movie with her husband. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Douglas Burns. She is survived by her husband, Richard Burns; her daughters, Debbie (Randy) Godfrey, and Diana (Jeffrey) Draves; her grandchildren, Danal Hein, Kristin Goodwin, Colleen Burns, Jacob Godfrey, Sarah Weidlein, and Andrew Draves; great grandchildren, Jessica Goodwin, Taylor Goodwin, and Jessica Kokiel; great-great-grandchild, Vinnie Gavin, III; brother, Henry Rousseau, Jr.; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family services are taking place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Research Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store