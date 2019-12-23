|
|
Dorothy Christie died December 3, 2019 at Life Care Center in Ocala, Florida.
At her request, no formal service will be held but there will be a celebration of life held for family and friends at her daughter's house December 28th 2019 from 2-6 PM. That address is 14201 SE 41 Terrace, Summerfield, FL 34491.
Mrs. Christie was born September 15, 1934 in New York City to Carl and Nora Bruckner.
Dottie worked for many years at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida and retired to Ocala, Florida. She enjoyed crafting, bowling, bingo, reading and playing card games.
She is survived by her children Tracey Fagan, Kimberly Christie, and Carl Christie; grandchildren Michael Fagan, Meagan Salls, Dustin Rink, and Tierney Burnell; and great grandchildren Kay Sieg and Abigail Rink.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County.