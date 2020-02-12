Home

Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
View Map
Dorothy E. Greer Obituary
Dorothy E. Greer, 93 years old of Englewood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Dorothy and Donald moved to Englewood from Rhode Island in 1958. Together they started a business building homes (Don Greer Builder) in Englewood and successfully built homes in the subdivision from

3 rd St to 7 th St (off Pine St) with over 200 homes built.

Dorothy was a master seamstress, a painter and a jewelry maker; and enjoyed cooking for her extended family; loved, loved, loved the Betty Boop character, having a wonderful collection on display.

Dorothy was the matriarch of our family; she was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Greer Pfliger (Leo); grandchildren Ronnie Franklin, Tiffany Karamitsos (Nick), Nancy Greer, Sherri Greer Dennis (Bucky), Lisa Greer Samples (Phillip), and 12 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband (Donald) and her son (Donald, Jr.).

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation for Dorothy will be held Saturday, February 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home located at 2 Buchans Landing in Englewood. Burial service to follow at Gulf Pines

Memorial Park located at 2401 Englewood Rd in Englewood.
