|
|
Dorothy (DJ) Gilfert, 74, of North Port, FL passed away Tuesday 9/17/19.
DJ grew up in Upper Falls Maryland. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Mary's College and Vanderbilt University, were she earned an MSN. DJ worked as a Nurse Practitioner and educator. As a committeewoman with the Charlotte County Democratic Women's Club She worked with the Organization for Action to help get the vote out during the 2012 election cycle.
Always a voracious reader DJ amassed a library of over 500 novels, originally in print and later in electronic format. In later years She enjoyed watching her grandchildren, Thomas and Amaleigh, grow into young adulthood.
She is survived by her husband and partner of 40 years, Rick, and son Marcus and his wife Christy.
The family will greet friends for a memorial celebration of her life on Saturday Oct. 19, 11:00am at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church of Port Charlotte.