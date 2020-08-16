1/
Dorothy Jean Teague
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Jean Teague

On August 1, 2020, God called our mother to heaven. Born in Hackensack, N.J. on October 4, 1930, and through all these years she became the constant in our lives, always caring, always supporting and always loving. She became a registered nurse and practiced many years in the medical profession. Our mother loved cats and we can only imagine she is happy to be with Simba now in heaven. She defined herself never letting others do this for her, strong in her convictions including her devotion to God being a member of Saint Nathaniel's Episcopal Church of North Port.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Teague, and survived by her four children, William Fritz of Pennsylvania, Daniel Fritz of Florida, Marilyn Gartling of Colorado, and Judith Knollhoff of Florida. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. We will always remember her smile, something we could always bring out in her with little effort. May she share that beautiful smile now with God and all in heaven.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved