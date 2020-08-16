Dorothy Jean Teague



On August 1, 2020, God called our mother to heaven. Born in Hackensack, N.J. on October 4, 1930, and through all these years she became the constant in our lives, always caring, always supporting and always loving. She became a registered nurse and practiced many years in the medical profession. Our mother loved cats and we can only imagine she is happy to be with Simba now in heaven. She defined herself never letting others do this for her, strong in her convictions including her devotion to God being a member of Saint Nathaniel's Episcopal Church of North Port.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Teague, and survived by her four children, William Fritz of Pennsylvania, Daniel Fritz of Florida, Marilyn Gartling of Colorado, and Judith Knollhoff of Florida. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. We will always remember her smile, something we could always bring out in her with little effort. May she share that beautiful smile now with God and all in heaven.



