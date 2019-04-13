Dorothy Lorraine Balch (nee Colcord) died on Saturday, March 23rd in Venice, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Balch had resided in Venice, Florida 19 years, priory residing in Naples, Florida and Upton, Massachusetts.



She was born in Milford, Massachusetts on June 23, 1923 her parents were David A. Colcord and Alice A. Tuttle Colcord.



Mrs. Balch was a graduate of Upton High School and Worcester Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts as a registered nurse. She served as a nurse at Cushing Hospital in Framingham, Massachusetts during WWII and later at Knowlton Manor in Upton, Milford Hospital and for Dr. John Cicchetti in Milford as a nurse assistant. Mrs. Balch volunteered for the local blood bank in Upton.



She was a Member of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary and led a Girl Scout troop while residing in Upton. She was a skilled seamstress who won awards for her creations. Mrs. Balch enjoyed gardening and raised test roses for Jackson and Perkins.



She is survived by her daughters Linda C. Langley of Venice, Florida and Lorraine E. Limero and Thomas Limero of Houston, Texas, her sister Phyllis Conlin of Upton, Massachusetts and 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Robert P. Balch and her siblings Carolyn (Colcord) MacNeal and Wallace Colcord.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Blvd, Venice, FL 34293.



There will be a private memorial service in Venice, FL.