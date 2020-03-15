|
Dorothy "Dottie" Lotz, a long time resident of Punta Gorda, died Wednesday the 11th of March. Born in 1928 to Ralph and Lillian Pingstock in Canton, Ohio. Dottie was the youngest of three children.
Dottie's spunk and creativity was shared through her love of interior design. As the owner of the Warm Spot Furniture store in Punta Gorda, she made friendships and beautified many homes.
Survivors include daughters Pamela Anne (Edwin) Rowland of Athens Ohio and Nancy Anne (Kyle) Davis of Port Charlotte, Fla., son Daniel "David" (Marcia) Dwyer of Dade City, Fla., seven grandchildren and thirteen great- grandchildren.
All those that crossed Dottie's path were considered her family. Always ready to share laughs, adventures, a good game of cards, a slim cigarette, and a good bloody mary.
Private services will be held on a future date in Canton ,Ohio.
