Dorothy M. Bayuk
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend Dorothy M. Bayuk, 88, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on May 16, 2020.
She was born May 13, 1932, in Denver, Colo.
Dorothy retired from Fairfax County Public Schools in Va., as a school administrator, and initially retired in Dillwyn, Va., where she was active in the Whitehall Methodist Church. Dorothy was an accomplished musician, had a beautiful voice, and was a talented and loving person. Dorothy sang in the choir and played piano in churches in Va., and was active in church activities throughout her life. In 2000, she moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., with her husband Martin John Bayuk, and once again became active in the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church where she volunteered and supported the church and her community. Dorothy will be missed beyond measure.
She is survived by her son Martin D. Bayuk (Loma Rica, Calif.), and daughter Kathlynn O'Connor (North Port, Fla.), three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Dorothy's name may be made to the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 31, 2020.