Dorothy M. Geisel, age 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.



She was born Oct. 9, 1937, in New York, daughter of the late Otto and Martha Marquardt. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Geisel.



Dorothy had the kindest heart and a distinctive personality. She was especially kind and caring to others and always offering to feed you if you stopped by for a visit. She was a woman that you could trust and count on to brighten your day and someone who would make you feel special just by being around her. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and keeping in touch with those further away through regular phone calls, cards, and letters.



Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra Scarpinato (Emanuel) of Maricopa, Arizona and son and daughter-in-law, Randy Hicks (Robin) of Sparta, New Jersey; grandchildren Jessica Palma (David), Anthony Scarpinato (Wendy), Dominick Scarpinato (Johanna), and Jessica Sands; and great-grandchildren Alexandra, Emmanuel, Jacob, Sergio, Makayla, and Evangeline. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.



She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte. Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dorothy's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church - 2565 Tamiami Trail. Port Charlotte, FL. 33952



