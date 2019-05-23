Dorothy Marie Stelmaszek, 88, nee Leppert, a longtime resident of Port Charlotte, peacefully passed into the Lord's Kingdom on Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Dorothy spent her early years in South River, New Jersey. She married Alfred Stanley Stelmaszek on September 5, 1953 and they remained married until Alfred's passing in June of 2013.



When Alfred retired in 1977, they moved to Port Charlotte, Florida where they watched the then sleepy town continuously grow. In her latter years Dorothy suffered some medical setbacks. Yet she never felt sorry for herself and enjoyed staying busy with her crafts. She took great pride every year making some small craft for her primary care physician, Dr. Melody Burt, D.O., as well as each member of her office staff for Christmas. Dorothy was also known for her yearly trays of Christmas cookies. It pleased her to make up and deliver the cookies to family and friends.



Dorothy is survived by children, Kenneth Stelmaszek, Kathleen Pearson, and David (Umut) Stelmaszek; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and even a few great-great-grandchildren; her beloved younger sister, Jane Vincz; sister-in-law, Marie Leppert; sister-in law, Florence Barglowski; and many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all.



Lastly, the family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses of Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte who treated Dorothy. Their care and professionalism went above and beyond. Our heartfelt thanks. Read More Listen to Obituary