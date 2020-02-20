|
|
Dorothy May Golding, 82, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Solaris Healthcare of Charlotte Harbor.
Dorothy was born March 28, 1937 in Jamaica to the late Isaiah Byfield and Cassandra (Masters) Byfield. She moved to Port Charlotte in 2001 from New York, N.Y. She retired after a career as a Certified Nursing Assistant in New York. Dorothy was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Andrea Mcann of Virginia Beach, Va.; a sister, Monica Ferguson of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; brothers, Vincent Byfield of New York, N.Y. and Conrad Byfield of England; Nieces, Nadine Smith and Phillipa Beckford of Virginia Beach, Va. and Michelle Walthour of Asburn, Va.; and several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida 33952 followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held later at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte Memorial contribution may be made to the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.