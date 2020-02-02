|
Dorothy Mayer, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Chicago, Illinois. Passed away on January 27, 2020.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Ann (Jackman) Dudziak.
Dorothy was a retired nurse and a member of the Women of the Moose and The Red Hat Society and will be remembered for her love of dancing.
Her husband, James Mayer, and her son, James (Bud), preceded Dorothy in death.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (Diane) Mayer, Kathleen(Dr. Kent Duyvejonck) and Terrence (LeAnn) Mayer, as well as her grandchildren, Kristopher, Erin, Michael, Jeffrey, Patrick Daniel, Katherine, Edward and Suzette and 9 great-grand Children.
There will be a remembrance Ceremony and Celebration of Life at the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge located 3462 Loveland Blvd. Port Charlotte, Florida, beginning at 12 noon on Feb 4, 2020.
Donations can be made directly to Moose Charities on mooseintl.org web page or send to Women of the Moose Chapter 1619, P.O. Box 495475, Port Charlotte, Florida 33980 be sure to earmark In Memory of Dorothy Mayer.