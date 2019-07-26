Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hewes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy R. Hewes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy R. Hewes Obituary
Dorothy R. Hewes

September 16, 1920 - July 1, 2019

Dorothy R. "Dot" Hewes of Holiday Park, North Port, FL and former resident of Fairfax, VA died July 1, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Warren Joseph Hewes and son Larry R. Hewes. She is survived by her daughter Anita Hewes Clapp, son-in-law Eric, daughter-in-law Linda Hickson Hewes, five grandchildren; Travis & Tyler Clapp, Matthew England, Heather Hewes Bergen, Michael Hewes and eleven great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was an accomplished artist which included paintings of her favorite flowers and landscapes, needlework, along with ceramics of many subjects. While her brushes are now still...her Kiln cold, her talents will remain forever.

Friends are invited to attend "Remembering Dorothy Rose Hewes" on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00AM to be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ. In lieu of lowers the family requests your gift of remembrance be sent to the North Port Community United Church of Christ. Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Florida is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now