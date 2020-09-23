Dottie Vescovi, 103, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.



She was born on July 6, 1917, in Brooklyn, N.Y.



In the past she was involved with the Italian American Club, Charlotte County Jazz Club, Charlotte Orchid Society, and the Caged Bird Club of Charlotte County.



Her interests included dancing, raising cockatoos, and growing and cross breeding orchids.



She was passionately fierce, danced for days, sang to music, and most of all, loved with all her might.



Dottie is survived by her daughter Carol Tischler (Frank), eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild.



She is preceded by her husbands, Arthur Utz, Richard Poss, and George Vescovi; her sons, Eddie Utz and Gary Utz.



Dottie's service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kays Ponger funeral home on Harbor Blvd in Port Charlotte.



