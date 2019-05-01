Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Blake Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Peter Blake

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Douglas Peter Blake, 89, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice after a short battle with cancer.



Douglas was born on July 6, 1929 in Manchester, New Hampshire, he was the son of Harold and Carmen Blake, brother of Martha. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. While at UNH he lettered in lacrosse, was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and Air Force ROTC.



In 1951 he married Nancy Carol Moore of Manchester, New Hampshire. They had two sons, Matthew, born in 1956 and Peter, in 1959. They were married 58 years until Nancy's death in 2009.



Previous residences include Durham, New Hampshire, Mount Holly, New Jersey; West Hampton, New York; Barrington, Rhode Island and Norwell, Massachusetts, Wellesley, Massachusetts; North Olmstead, Ohio; Rochester, New York; Jamestown, Providence and Warwick, Rhode Island; Bokeelia, Rotonda West and Port Charlotte, Florida.



He served two years in the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant and the youngest full disbursement officer in the country at the time. After the service, he worked in sales for Addressograph Multigraph and then as a territory rep for Ritter Dental Equipment Mfg Company.



In 1966, he accepted the position of General Manager and Executive Vice President of Smith Holden, Inc of Providence Rhode Island, a dental equipment and supply firm with seven branches around New England. He continued his management duties there till his retirement in 1991. In his spare time, he loved serving on committees and organizations. During his life he served many years on the school board in Jamestown, Rhode Island, HOAs in Providence, Rhode Island and Port Charlotte, Florida. He was President of the American Dental Trade Association for two years and an active member of Connecticut Yacht Club in Jamestown, Rhode Island, where he served in various positions including race committee chairman and head of junior sailing program.



He and his beloved wife Nancy enjoyed many business and personal trips around the country and abroad including the Caribbean, Hawaii, Canada



and the West Coast. In his earlier years, he enjoyed sailing with his family for pleasure and racing on Narragansett Bay and Newport, RI. In 2013, he married Mary Fullam of Port Charlotte, Florida. Together they spent six very happy years together watching golf and enjoying many great meals with family and friends. He loved visiting with his step children, Patrick, Mary Pat, her husband Peter, and their six children: Emma, Peter, Ethan, Coleman, Alice and Nathaniel.



He especially loved listening to them perform classical music pieces for him when they visited. Mary's annual family reunion was another favorite event he looked forward to every year. He was a tireless worker, a gourmet cook, loyal husband, father and friend who was always happy and willing to help others in need. He will be missed by all who knew him.



No memorial services have been scheduled.



No memorial services have been scheduled.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1158 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL. 33952.