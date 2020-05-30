Dr.Clyde W. Kaminska
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dr.Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Reverend Dr. Clyde W. Kaminska, 90, of Port Charlotte passed on into the Kingdom of God Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his Charlotte County residence.

Born on July 24, 1929, to the late Charles and Charlotte Klein Kaminska he has been a resident of Port Charlotte for thirty-one years coming from Columbia, South Carolina.

Pastor Clyde has served in several of our local Lutheran churches over the years including Hope Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church both in West County.

He is pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, Clayton.

Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of thirty-seven years: Virderie Binger Kaminska; one daughter: Kathy Roberts; and one son David C. Kaminska; one niece and nephew.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1379 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte, Florida 33981. Entombment will follow at Royal Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Jones Loop in South Punta Gorda, Florida.

Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
09:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church,
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Entombment
Royal Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved