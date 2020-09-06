Drennon O. Judy, known to his friends as "DJ", of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on August 25, 2020, at the age of 95.



He was born on June 5, 1925, in Dyer, Tenn., and spent his childhood and teenage years there. In 1944, Drennon was called to honorably serve his country in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific Campaign during WW II where he was awarded the following medals/honors: Points Discharge, American Area, Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific (4 stars), Navy Unit Commendation, Purple Heart Medal and Philippine Liberation (2 stars).



After the Navy, Drennon worked for a chain of restaurants in St. Louis, Mo. In 1947, he married the love of his life, his late wife Betty, and lived in Cottleville, Mo., where he then worked for American Car & Foundry a couple of years. Drennon became self-employed for 35 years at the Judy Auto Garage in Cottleville, Mo. After retirement, he and his late wife Betty, moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., where he enjoyed volunteering at Tidewell Hospice, traveling, growing orchids and working with stained glass. Drennon adopted a perfect companion in March 2014, a little Chihuahua named King.



Survivors include his daughter Victoria L. (Michael) Short of Lake Suzy, Fla.; his grandchildren Rhonda Rubinstein and Rick Matteson; his great grandchildren Jordan, Josh, Jacob and David Rubinstein and Damion, Trenton and Cameron Matteson; his great-great-grandchildren Blake, Logan, Lucas, Landon, Lane, Brynley, Tatum and Ryker Rubinstein and Noah Matteson all of the St. Charles/St. Louis area and his sister Peggy Waltington of Sharon, Tenn.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty L. Judy, his son Drennon "Dale" Judy, Jr., his parents Jacob and Fannie Judy; and his brother Jacob "JM" Judy, Jr.



Drennon's life can be summarized by his faith in GOD, love for his family, service to his country and community, hard work and loads of fun with family and friends.



In accordance with Drennon's wishes, there will not be a scheduled visitation. A graveside military service and burial will be held at the St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles, Mo.



Memorial gifts may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, in memory of Drennon Judy.



