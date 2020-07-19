Dr. Linda Carol Harrison-Thie, 67, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away at her home on June 28, 2020.
She was born in Burlington, Iowa, on October 29, 1952, the daughter of Howard and Marilyn (Rinker) Thie.
Linda grew up through 8th grade outside of Sperry, Iowa. The family moved to Macomb, Ill., where she completed high school. Linda graduated with a Bachelor's in Education from Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill., along with a Master's and received her Doctorate in Psychology in Chicago. She lived in Portage, Ind., with her husband Michael Magdos. They moved to Fort Myers, Fla., and after a time they divorced. She continued to live in the Florida area including Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, Fla., for her lifetime.
Linda was a Buddhist and practiced Dharma. She was a believer in Meditation for her spiritual growth and understanding. Linda started her career as a preschool teacher at Montessori After earning her Doctorate, Linda's career as a psychologist provided many years of psychological counselling in private practice to help her patients with healing and understanding.
One of her passions was Scottie's. She had several of Scotties through the years with pictures of Scotties, figurines, china, etc. She loved painting and worked with several mediums producing oil and watercolor paintings, jewelry. She worked with clay and used a kiln. Additionally, she loved mermaids, and she had several special art pieces reflecting that interest as well as depicted in her artwork.
Surviving are her sister, Angela (Jim) Painter of Goodfield, Ill., and brother, Frederick Thie of La Harpe, Ill; a niece Lauren (Painter) Spradling of Algonquin, Ill., and two nephews, Jameson Painter of Las Vegas, Nev., and Joe Painter of Carbondale, Ill. Linda's loving companion of many years, William (Bill) Bott of Punta Gorda, Fla., who has been there for support, love and life. He is missing her deeply.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to her Uncle Carl's memorial fund, through CoxHealth Foundation - Dr. Carl Rinker Memorial - after radiologist Carl Rinker died, his friends, family, and colleagues started this fund to help students care for their patients without financial worry.https://www.coxhealthfoundation.com/to-give/donate-now/
You can also mail a donation to: CoxHealth Foundation, PO Box 8131, Springfield, MO 65801
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.