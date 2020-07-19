1/1
Dr.Linda Carol Harrison-Thie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dr.Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Linda Carol Harrison-Thie, 67, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away at her home on June 28, 2020.

She was born in Burlington, Iowa, on October 29, 1952, the daughter of Howard and Marilyn (Rinker) Thie.

Linda grew up through 8th grade outside of Sperry, Iowa. The family moved to Macomb, Ill., where she completed high school. Linda graduated with a Bachelor's in Education from Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill., along with a Master's and received her Doctorate in Psychology in Chicago. She lived in Portage, Ind., with her husband Michael Magdos. They moved to Fort Myers, Fla., and after a time they divorced. She continued to live in the Florida area including Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, Fla., for her lifetime.

Linda was a Buddhist and practiced Dharma. She was a believer in Meditation for her spiritual growth and understanding. Linda started her career as a preschool teacher at Montessori After earning her Doctorate, Linda's career as a psychologist provided many years of psychological counselling in private practice to help her patients with healing and understanding.

One of her passions was Scottie's. She had several of Scotties through the years with pictures of Scotties, figurines, china, etc. She loved painting and worked with several mediums producing oil and watercolor paintings, jewelry. She worked with clay and used a kiln. Additionally, she loved mermaids, and she had several special art pieces reflecting that interest as well as depicted in her artwork.

Surviving are her sister, Angela (Jim) Painter of Goodfield, Ill., and brother, Frederick Thie of La Harpe, Ill; a niece Lauren (Painter) Spradling of Algonquin, Ill., and two nephews, Jameson Painter of Las Vegas, Nev., and Joe Painter of Carbondale, Ill. Linda's loving companion of many years, William (Bill) Bott of Punta Gorda, Fla., who has been there for support, love and life. He is missing her deeply.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic no services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to her Uncle Carl's memorial fund, through CoxHealth Foundation - Dr. Carl Rinker Memorial - after radiologist Carl Rinker died, his friends, family, and colleagues started this fund to help students care for their patients without financial worry.

https://www.coxhealthfoundation.com/to-give/donate-now/ You can also mail a donation to: CoxHealth Foundation, PO Box 8131, Springfield, MO 65801

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved