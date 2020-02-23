|
|
Duane Namminga Prosser Obituary 12-13-1917 - 2-11-2020
Duane Prosser son of late Verne & Lykle Prosser of Illion, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home Feb. 11, 2020 with his children by his side. Duane resided in Punta Gorda, Fla.for the past 35 years with his wife, Garnet who preceded him by death in the year 2014.
Duane retired from Chevrolet Moraine Engine Plant as Chief Manufacturing Chemist in August 1982. Duane was a Co-op at the Lunkenheimer Valve Co., Cincinnati, Ohio in their Chemistry Lab Dept & International Nickle Co., Huntington, W.Va. in their Research Lab while attending University of Cincinnati. Duane graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering. He began his career with GM at the Frigidaire Division, Feb. 3, 1942 with the classification of Temporary Laboratory Solution Tester. He was promoted up to Assistant Superintendent of Process & Production Engineering, then to Chief Manufacturing Chemist/Metallurgist. His career lasted 42 years.
Duane served in the Navy as an Aviation Electronic Technician Instructor in airborne electronics, in Corpus Christi, Texas from 1944 to 1946.
Duane was a member of Isles Yacht Club, Elks and the American Legion, Punta Gorda Fla. He loved the game of tennis and played until his mid 90's. His motto in life "KEEP ON MOVING".
Duane was well liked by everyone who knew him. To his neighbors & friends he was their "HERO". He was a kind, gentle man. He adored his wife, Garnet & will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by three children, Barry Prosser & wife Linda of Centerville, Ohio, Janet Coyle of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Cindy Reichert & husband Jeff of Miamisburg, Ohio. He has 7 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. He has two nephews, Mark & Matthew Begert, sons of his sister Betty Begert, who preceded him in death.
In leu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla. Private service to be held at David's Cemetery, Kettering Oh.