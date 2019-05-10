E. Jean Donelson, 90, of Emerald Pointe, Punta Gorda, Florida beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed peacefully from this life to her eternal life on Monday, May 6, 2019.



She was born in Miller, Kansas on Aug. , 1928 to Carl and Elsie Anderson and raised in Topeka, Kansas where she attended Washburn University.



In 1949, she married Forest M. "Don" Donelson who built Emerald Pointe and Fisherman's Village. She was the love of his life and his greatest helpmate. She had many hobbies but her main one was her children. Her other interests included tennis, quilting and at one time she was a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society. Jean was a very active member of PEO Chapter HN and the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, Florida.



She is survived by her five children (the greatest children in the world - her words), Victoria (Ray) Morris of North Carolina, Patty (Glen) Sapp of Punta Gorda, Florida, Don (Pam) Donelson of Port Charlotte, Florida, Debbie Sebul of Windemere, Florida, Ruth (Tracy) Miller of Spanish Fort, Alabama; 13 grandchildren, (who she dearly loved - her words) April (Joe) Schortz, Monty Montgomery, Stephanie (Travis) Winesett, Kelly (Ron) Liscum, Christopher (Ashley) Evans, Adam Sapp, Don Donelson III, Sara (Tyler) Mayo, Kaitlin Sebul, Alex Sebul, Taylor Miller, Spencer Miller, Anna Miller; 11 great-grandchildren, Savanah Liscum, Wyatt Liscum, Sydney Liscum, Scotlyn Liscum, Tyler Evans, Briley Evans, Sophie Evans, Wesley Evans, Hailey and Peighton Schortz, and Sailor Winesett. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don, who passed away in 2001, after 52 wonderful years of marriage; she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Anderson, K.E. "Andy" Anderson; and sister in law, Theda "Bonnie" Anderson.



The family is having a private Celebration of Life service to honor her memory.



Mom, you were and will always be the "Wind Beneath Our Wings". We will never stop loving and missing you!



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dick Raymond for the Emerald Pointe Tennis Committee Memorial Fund. Payable to: Dick Raymond, Pres. Of EP Tennis Club at 25188 Marion Ave. V18, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950