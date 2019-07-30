|
E. Lucille Payne, 86 of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Huron, Ohio died Saturday July 27, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Lucille was born September 11, 1932 in Wise County, Virginia and moved to Port Charlotte in 1979 from Ohio.
She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant at the Port Charlotte Care Center, now Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte. Lucille is survived by her loving family, her husband of 70 yrs Rev. Estel (Ed) Payne of Port Charlotte; daughters, Etta Wallace Kelly of Port Charlotte and Linda Chaffin of Milan, Ohio; grand children, Angela Saunders of St. Augustine,FL, Sarah Cutrona of Port Charlotte, Michelle Morrow of New London, Ohio, Wendy Chaffin of Berlin Heights, Ohio; and Christy Harris of Delbarton, West Virginia; great grandchildren, Destiny Rozar of Port Charlotte, Jordan Saunders of St Augustine, Brooke Sanders Dunn of Salt Lake City, Utah, Madeline Morrow and Brandon Morrow of New London, Ohio, Sierra, Sienna, and Levi Podraski, Berlin Heights, Ohio and Owen Harris of Delbarton, West Virginia; 4 great great Grandchildren, Harlow Thompson, Hendrix, Helina, and Halen Rozar all of Port Charlotte; a brother, Winfield (Wimp) Bledsoe and sister Doris Rasnick,both of Huron, Ohio and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by 2 children - Curtis Payne in 1973 and Brenda Sue Dardi 2004; her Father and Mother, Lloyd and Sadie Bledsoe, a brother, Donald Bledsoe and sister, Janice Smith.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, August 1, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 AM, August 2, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Rev Ray Richardson, of Trinity Temple in Ohio will officiate. Christian burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
