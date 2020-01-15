|
EARL PROBALL, 96 of Englewood passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Earl was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 12, 1923 to Henry and Agnes (Wulewska).
He served with the Nat'l Guard and honorable discharge in 1940. He was also honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1944. In later years he served as a First Lt. in Civil Air Patrol in the Florida Keys, where he retired before relocating to Englewood.
He was employed with Sunbeam Corp before taking over his father's Tool & Die shop, Panzer Corp. and also owned Fabmaster Corp. and retired successfully in 2004.
Earl knew how to live life to the fullest. He travelled all 50 states as well as Europe. Loved fishing, hunting, and scuba diving and flying airplanes. He adored his family and made many many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Ruth Proball (Shephard), two daughters, Agnes (Jeff) Kirkland of Englewood and Patricia Zill of St. Petersburg, Florida; son, Charles (Debbie) of Utah; 2 grandchildren, Joy Mistarz and James (Leslie) Cassells; 3 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren along with 4 nieces and 3 nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 3:00 - 4:00 pm followed by at funeral service at 4:00 pm. Family will have refreshments following the service at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to E.A.R.S. Englewood Animal Rescue.
Earl will be laid to rest at Mary Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.