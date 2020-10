Earle Michael Black, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, in Englewood, Fla. He was born in Washington, DC on Dec. 24, 1938. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy, of 41 years. He is also survived by a daughter, four stepchildren and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will surely be missed by all.



