Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Port Charlotte, FL
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Port Charlotte, FL
Edna Campbell
Edna L. Campbell

Edna L. Campbell


1939 - 2019 Obituary
Edna L. Campbell Obituary
Edna L. Campbell, 80, of Port Charlotte, FLorida passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Port Charlotte.

Edna was born to Melburn and Mabel Johnson on June 5, 1939 in Jamaica, West Indies. She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Port Charlotte. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be forever missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her 3 sons, Devon and his wife, Cherie Dunn, Lloyd Thorpe and Balfour Dunn all of Hartford, CT; 2 brothers, Edgar Johnson and Clarence Johnson both of Bloomfield, CT and Vincent Johnson of England and 6 grandchildren, Devon, Jr., Dondre, Denzel, Darius, Donovan, Drew and Karimah.

Visitation will be held 10:00AM-11:00AM, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00AM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Port Charlotte. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
