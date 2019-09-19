Home

Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Edward Burd Obituary
Edward Burd, 72, left this life-formed world for an artistic beauty on Sept. 8, 2019.

Edward was born on May 10, 1947 in Lincoln Park, Michigan until he joined the Navy. After his service in Vietnam Edward was an electrician at Ford Motor Company for 35 years. After Retirement he and Deborah moved to Punta Gorda, Florida where Ed flourished in watercolor and graphite drawings, playing darts, and all around best guy to all that met him.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah ; daughter, Susan; and brother, Robert Say.

Donations to the family can be made by contacting Susan at: [email protected] or donations can be made to : act.alz.org.

Cremation was handled by Kays-Ponger Funeral Home.
