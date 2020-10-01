Edward Charles Stalmann, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Edward was born June 13, 1931, in Holyoke, Mass., to the late Henry and Charlotte (Fisher) Stalmann. He was a retired Vice President of Sales and Service for Allied Grocers in Connecticut. Edward was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korea War. He moved to Florida in 1993 from Cheshire, Conn.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife Barbara C. Stalmann of Punta Gorda; two daughters, Debra Phelan of Rhode Island and Donna McGee of Massachusetts; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Edward C. Stalmann, Jr. and a brother, Henry Stalmann.
A Committal Service and interment with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held Wednesday 1:30 p.m., Oct. 14, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.