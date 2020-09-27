Edward F. Sofa, 91, of Englewood, Fla., formally of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Vaver Sofa, Sister Stella Schatzel of Wilkes-Barre. Children Edward Sofa Jr. and partner April, Joseph and Nora Sofa and Linda von Spiegel. Grandson Joseph D. Sofa. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Stella Sofa, siblings Helen Wasick, Leo Sofa, Ann Tuli and Joseph Sofa Jr.



Celebration of life will be held at the discretion of the family.



