Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
211 W. Charlotte Ave
Punta Gorda, FL

Edward F. Viola Obituary
Edward F. Viola, age 93, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away December 21, 2019.

He was born March 10, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York to Theresa & Frank Viola.

Ed served in the US Navy in WWII as an ARM Radar Radio Gunner in VT 98 TBM Avenger Squadron.

Dottie and Ed moved to Punta Gorda Florida in 1978. He was a member of Burnt Store Golf Club for 5 years, Kingsway Country Club for 18 years and a member of St Andrews Country Club his remaining years. He served on the Punta Gorda Board of Zoning Appeals, Code of Enforcement Committee, and served on the Charlotte County Planning Committee.

He is survived by his beloved son Walter Viola, daughter-in-law, Susan Harris Viola and his grandchildren Timothy Viola and Julie Casey. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Viola, sisters, Marie Giusto and Ida Saragnese and a brother Roy Viola.

A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday 11:00 AM, January 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. A private family interment with military honors by a U.S. Navy Honor Guard will follow at

Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
