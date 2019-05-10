Edward H. Boll



Edward Hargrave Boll, 96, of Port Charlotte, died on, Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born June 8, 1922 in Sioux City, Iowa, to John F. Boll and Lucille (Hargrave) Boll. He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Adeline Boll (Morawski). They were married on May 14, 1949 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania in the Polish National Catholic Church.



Also surviving are his brother, Frederick Boll of Honolulu, Hawaii, four children, John Boll (Cathy Ernat) of Aurora, Illinois; Susan Fabish of Davenport, Iowa; Robert Boll (Cindy Hoffert) of Wheaton, Illinois and Katherine Boll of Hollywood, Florida. He has four grandchildren: Dr. Julia Boll (Dan Bailey), Allison Boll, Alex Boll (Mackenzie Maeder), Dr. Jennifer Sloboda (Michael Sloboda); and one great-grandson Michael Sloboda, Jr.



Ed was a long time resident of Punta Gorda, Florida where he lived since retiring in 1984. He graduated from Iowa State University in December, 1943 and was recruited by Armour and Co. to work in chemical research. In early 1944, he took an induction exam to qualify for training on electronic gear and was inducted into the Navy to specialize in radio and radar repair. He served on Guam as part of the war in the Pacific and was honorably discharged from the Navy, six months after VJ Day in November of 1945. He returned to his position at Armour and Co., where he had the opportunity to travel abroad and complete his MBA at the University of Chicago School of Business (Booth). He had many good years spent living in Elmhurst, Illinois involving Cub Scouts, Brownies, Little League, high school sports, PTA and church. He lived in Elmhurst from April, 1957, through 1969.



In 1969, Ed took the opportunity to take a position at Carus Chemical Company in LaSalle, Illinois which had substantial global business activities. He worked with the Carus family to expand the global footprint of Carus Chemical Co. and helped establish the Carus Corporation with holdings in publishing (Open Court) and railroading (LS&BC) endeavors, to name a few. This position afforded both Ed and Addie the opportunity to travel extensively in Europe and Asia, which they enjoyed very much. He worked at Carus from 1969 until early 1982.



In addition to travel, he loved to go sailing and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He was the proud captain of the Addie B and sailed often on Lake Michigan from Monroe Harbor in Chicago and on Green Bay out of Marinette, Wisconsin. In retirement, he enjoyed sharing his perspectives on the world by contributing articles and letters to the Punta Gorda Sun Herald.



A visitation was held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Port Charlotte, FL.



