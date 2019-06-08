Edward L. Carpenter III, 75, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born June 13, 1943, in Wakefield, RI. Edward attended Hazard Elementary School and was a 1961 graduate of South Kingstown High School, RI. In 1962, he met the love of his life Angela Ann Belanger of Caribou, ME. They were married August 1, 1964, at Holy Rosary Church in Caribou.



He worked his first job at Sheldon Furniture of Wakefield, RI (Clerk and delivering furniture). He enlisted in the US Air Force Sept. 1961 and finished his military career in 1969. As a civilian, he worked briefly at Cottles Supper Market in Lewiston, Maine, and as a pipe fitter at Bath Iron Works, Bath, ME. He joined the Lewiston Police Dept. in Jan. of 1970, and after a long and productive career, he retired as Patrol Captain & CID Capt. in 1994.



In 1995, he became the general manager of ACE Detective and Security Agency in Lewiston, ME until 1999 when Parkinson's disease rendered him disabled.



He enjoyed watching his children play sports throughout their school years. He was President of the FLY Football League in Lewiston for several years and helped coach the Lions Team for many years in that league. He is remembered for his humor and jokes.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Angela (Belanger) Carpenter and their six children: Ret. Navy Lt. Commander Steven (Sally) Carpenter; Karen (Stacy) Purinton; Mark (Heather) Carpenter; Jo-Ann Carpenter; Mary Robert; and Brian (Jennifer) Carpenter; two sisters: Sharon Dupont and Deborah Northup, and brother, Kenneth Gagner. He is the grandfather of seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, ME at a later date.