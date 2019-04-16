Resources More Obituaries for Edward Sullivan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers Edward Sullivan (of Flushing, MI and North Port, FL): The Man, The Myth and The Legend, left this earth on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 94. He was met in Heaven by his late wife, Gertrude (Orzechowski) Sullivan; his parents, Joseph and Lena (Pickford) Sullivan; his brothers: Francis, Dennis, Jack, Bernie, Danny, and William and his sisters, Norah Bachman and Margaret Norman. He is survived and deeply missed by his children: Barry (Roseann) Sullivan of Ipswich, MA; Gayle (Stanley Cahill) Sullivan of Salem, MA; and Eddie (Caron) Sullivan of Flushing, MI; grandchildren: Kevin (Kaly) Sullivan, Brigid Sullivan (Jeff) Hodnett, Michael (Kate) Cahill, Ryan Cahill, Kirsten Cahill (Russ) Kneipp, Meagan (Jesse Frantz) Cahill and Joseph Sullivan (Skyler Hjelm); and great grandchildren: Cameron and Colin Sullivan, Tova and Tatum Hodnett, Sean and Mackenzie Cahill, Corinne and Eliza Kneipp, and Rory and Tessa Frantz. Ed is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Helen Sullivan and Lois Sullivan as well as his brother-in-law, Lyle Norman and many of his "favorite" nieces, nephews, friends and relations from around the world.



Ed was born Jan. 10, 1925, in North Andover, MA to immigrant parents who then moved to Flint to work in the auto industry. Left fatherless at an early age, he dropped out of Northern High School and joined the Marines when he turned 17, one month after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Serving two years in the South Pacific and two years stateside, he was honorably discharged and returned to Flint. He married Gertrude Orzechowski (also a veteran of the USMC) on June 6, 1946. Ed joined the Flint Fire Department and retired as Captain in 1974. He worked at least two jobs all of his life so his wife didn't have to work and his children could have everything they needed and almost everything they wanted.



He was a member of the VFW, PLAV, American Legion, Dom Polski, Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, being named "Father of the Year" on St. Patrick's Day in 2000. Of course, to his family, he was "Father/Papa/Big Papa of the Year" every year. In the spring, Ed enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds and thwarting the squirrels in his yard; in the summer he loved to take care of his pool and haunt the golf courses; in the fall, he loved hunting at his camp in the UP and in the winter he loved to escape to FL for family fun. He will always be remembered for his love of life and his sense of humor.



Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Michigan. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kays-ponger.com .