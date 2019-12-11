|
Watson, Edward of North Port, Florida passed away on Dec 2, 2019. Ed was born in Huntington, West Virginia to Annette and Clifford Watson. Former resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ed was a Sales Rep for Saalfeld Paper Company. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family. Survivors include devoted wife, Winnie, children, Zachary (Katrina) of Brooklyn, New York Peter (Ashley of New Richmond, Ohio, and daughter Annie Giesting and their children Hailey and Lucy of Cincinnati, Ohio; stepdaughter, Dawn (Jason) Frisbie and her children Conner and Ryleighann of Wilmington, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held in Cincinnati with Ed's family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the . To share a memory of Ed or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com