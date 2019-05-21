Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL
Edwin Franklin "Frank" Teague, Jr.

February 7, 1944 - May 16, 2019

Edwin Franklin "Frank" Teague, 75, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on May 16, 2019. Frank was born on February 7, 1944 in Wilmington, DE to Edwin F. Sr. and Irma T. Teague. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1967 and was an entrepreneur in sales. Frank was president of VIP Marketing and Sales. He enjoyed fellowship with believers of Jesus Christ. Frank loved the Lord Jesus with all of his heart and he devoted most of his life to serving Jesus.

Survivors include his wife, Eileen Teague; sons Frank Anthony Teague of Houston, TX and William (Dorie) Ross of Galloway, NJ; daughter, Lisa Cousins of Port Charlotte, FL; and grandchildren, Jessie Cousins and Madelyn, Emily, and Connor Ross.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24th at 10:30AM with a funeral beginning at 11AM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL. Burial will follow services on-site.

Memorial donations may be made to Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.

To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
