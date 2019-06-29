Effie DeWinter, 94, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away June 25, 2019. She was born April 5, 1925 in Ansted, WV to Claude and Algie Hendrick. She worked for 35 years for the Social Security Administration, retiring as a Supervisor in the early 80's. She and her husband Robert moved to this area in January of 1985 from Baltimore, MD. She loved cooking and entertaining and she adored to travel. She was a real animal lover and considered her dogs as her children.



Effie is survived by many extended family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1995.



The Visitation will be from 10:00 am till 11:00am, Monday July 1, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Indian Springs Cemetery.



Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.